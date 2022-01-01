Cookies in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve cookies
More about Goldilox Bagels
BAGELS
Goldilox Bagels
186 Winthrop St, Medford
|Chocolate Chip Cookies* [D,E]
|$10.00
Chocolate chip w/ cinnamon and ginger. There's a sprinkle of pretzel salt on top! Contain eggs + butter.
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Jeni's Cookies In Cream
|$12.00
Darkest chocolate cookies with white chocolate flecks in vanilla-scented ice cream