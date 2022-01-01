Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve curry

Small Curry Rice image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Pikaichi

123-125 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Small Curry Rice$3.99
Japanese style curry rice.
More about Pikaichi
Item pic

 

Yoki Medford

62 STATION LNDG, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Katsu$24.45
Breaded fried Fresh natural Coleman's chicken breasts with dice carrots, onions and edamame smothered in spicy curry sauce and served with rice.
Curry Mussels$10.95
Fresh mussels sauteed with coconut milk, spicy red curry and basil leaves.
More about Yoki Medford
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Curry Carrots Side$11.00
Hawaij curry, lebni, dukkah, cilantro, lime
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar

