Curry in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve curry
More about Pikaichi
RAMEN • NOODLES
Pikaichi
123-125 Boston Ave, Medford
|Small Curry Rice
|$3.99
Japanese style curry rice.
More about Yoki Medford
Yoki Medford
62 STATION LNDG, Medford
|Chicken Curry Katsu
|$24.45
Breaded fried Fresh natural Coleman's chicken breasts with dice carrots, onions and edamame smothered in spicy curry sauce and served with rice.
|Curry Mussels
|$10.95
Fresh mussels sauteed with coconut milk, spicy red curry and basil leaves.