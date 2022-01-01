French toast in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve french toast
More about Grounder Cafe
Grounder Cafe
394B Main Street, Medford
|French Toast-Sausage Party
|$9.05
Texas French Toast filled with Sausage Party, Egg & Cheese and Syrup on the side
|French Toast Half Order
|$7.55
2 Slices French Toast Bread.
|French Toast Full Order
|$9.55
4 Slices French Toast Bread
More about Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
454 High Street, Medford
|French Toast
|$9.50