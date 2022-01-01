Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Grounder Cafe

394B Main Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast-Sausage Party$9.05
Texas French Toast filled with Sausage Party, Egg & Cheese and Syrup on the side
French Toast Half Order$7.55
2 Slices French Toast Bread.
French Toast Full Order$9.55
4 Slices French Toast Bread
More about Grounder Cafe
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA

454 High Street, Medford

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$9.50
More about Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

Patty Melts

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Paninis

Garden Salad

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston