Fried chicken sandwiches in Medford

Deep Cuts
21 Main Street, Medford
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Fried chicken breasts, ranch, slaw, pickles.
*Make it spicy!
Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.
1 Cabot Road, Medford
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich With O-Rings
|$7.50
buffalo fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese on the side served with onion rings
|Buffalo Smother Fried Chicken Sandwich Served With Chips
|$7.00
Fried Chicken Smother In Buffalo Sauce With Lettuce, Tomatoes And Bleu Cheese Served With Chips