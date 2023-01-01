Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breasts, ranch, slaw, pickles.
*Make it spicy!
More about Deep Cuts
Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

1 Cabot Road, Medford

Takeout
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich With O-Rings$7.50
buffalo fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese on the side served with onion rings
Buffalo Smother Fried Chicken Sandwich Served With Chips$7.00
Fried Chicken Smother In Buffalo Sauce With Lettuce, Tomatoes And Bleu Cheese Served With Chips
More about Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

