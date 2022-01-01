Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Garlic Bread
Medford restaurants that serve garlic bread
Salvatore's Medford Square
55 High Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$12.00
More about Salvatore's Medford Square
Cafe Services
1 Cabot Road, Medford
No reviews yet
Penne Bolognese Served With Garlic Bread And Garden Salad
$8.95
Penne Bolognese Served With Garlic Bread And Garden Salad
More about Cafe Services
Browse other tasty dishes in Medford
Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Cake
Belgian Waffles
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Salad
Chili
Mac And Cheese
More near Medford to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(95 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston