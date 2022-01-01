Grilled chicken in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, on LaCascia's sesame braided roll
|Grilled Chicken & Veggie Sautee STAFF
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Triple-cooked, lemon-rosemary-honey glaze
More about Grounder Cafe
Grounder Cafe
394B Main Street, Medford
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini
|$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
More about The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
175 River's Edge Dr, Medford
|Grilled Chicken Sando
|$16.00
More about Snappy Pattys
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snappy Pattys
454 High Street, Medford
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50