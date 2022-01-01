Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo, on LaCascia's sesame braided roll
Grilled Chicken & Veggie Sautee STAFF
Grilled Chicken Wings$16.00
Triple-cooked, lemon-rosemary-honey glaze
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Grounder Cafe

394B Main Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini$11.65
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
More about Grounder Cafe
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

175 River's Edge Dr, Medford

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sando$16.00
More about The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snappy Pattys

454 High Street, Medford

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
More about Snappy Pattys

