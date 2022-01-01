Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve nachos

The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street

61 Locust Street, Medford

Takeout
Nachos$14.00
Tomato, onion, lettuce, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, peppers, salsa verde, sour cream
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

175 River's Edge Dr, Medford

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
Freshly fried tortillas, house-made queso, brisket chili, jalapeños, sour cream, and scallions.
Substitute pulled pork $3
Substitute brisket $5
