Nachos in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
61 Locust Street, Medford
|Nachos
|$14.00
Tomato, onion, lettuce, pinto beans, cheddar cheese, peppers, salsa verde, sour cream
More about The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
175 River's Edge Dr, Medford
|Nachos
|$14.00
Freshly fried tortillas, house-made queso, brisket chili, jalapeños, sour cream, and scallions.
Substitute pulled pork $3
Substitute brisket $5