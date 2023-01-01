Pretzels in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Medford restaurants that serve pretzels
The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
61 Locust Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$9.00
Mustard butter, stout cheese
More about The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
Deep Cuts
21 Main Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Soft Pretzel
$5.00
Two everything seasoning house made soft pretzel.
More about Deep Cuts
