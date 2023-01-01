Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve pretzels

The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street

61 Locust Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel$9.00
Mustard butter, stout cheese
More about The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
Item pic

 

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Pretzel$5.00
Two everything seasoning house made soft pretzel.
More about Deep Cuts

