Split pea soup in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Split Pea Soup
Medford restaurants that serve split pea soup
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
Avg 4.9
(1931 reviews)
Split Pea Soup
$12.00
celery, carrot & onion, herbed focaccia croutons
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Simple Fare
460 High Street, Medford
No reviews yet
Split Pea Soup
$0.00
More about Simple Fare
