Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Banner pic

 

The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street

61 Locust Street, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
More about The Ford Tavern - 61 Locust Street
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
More about Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Fish Tacos

Paninis

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Spinach Salad

Chicken Soup

Lobsters

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (653 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston