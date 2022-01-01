Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Cream Of Tomato Soup$13.00
San Marzano tomatoes, cheesy grilled foccacia
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA

454 High Street, Medford

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$15.00
Brioche grilled cheese with munster & chive evoo
Tomato Soup$13.00
Brioche grilled cheese with munster & chive evoo
More about Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Muffins

Chocolate Cake

Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Meatball Subs

Salad Bowl

Shepherds Pies

Green Beans

Map

More near Medford to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (578 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston