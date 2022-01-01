Tomato soup in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Cream Of Tomato Soup
|$13.00
San Marzano tomatoes, cheesy grilled foccacia
More about Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snappy Pattys - 454 High Street, Medford MA
454 High Street, Medford
|Tomato Soup
|$15.00
Brioche grilled cheese with munster & chive evoo
|Tomato Soup
|$13.00
Brioche grilled cheese with munster & chive evoo