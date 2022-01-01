Medford restaurants you'll love

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Medford

Medford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Medford restaurants

4 Daughters Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

4 Daughters Irish Pub

126 W Main St, Medford

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Reuben$14.75
A large portion of tender, hot, and savory sliced Corned Beef piled high on toasted marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
* Note: The Gluten-Free substitution is NOT marbled rye bread.
Pearfect Bread Pudding$8.00
Our house-made Pear Bread Pudding drizzled with caramel and Marion-berry sauce.
"Toasty" Grilled Cheese$8.50
Double slices of Cheddar cheese, melted to perfection, with grilled tomato on sourdough bread.
More about 4 Daughters Irish Pub
Tap and Vine LLC image

 

Tap and Vine LLC

559 Medford Center, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken-
All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast Coated in a Spicy Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun with Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Pickles
T&V Smashburger$15.00
T & V Local Smashburger*-
Two Beef Patties (or try an “Uncut” Veggie Burger for $2 more) with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun
Pork Char Siu$20.00
Roasted Pork Loin Marinated in Hoisin
Soy Sauce. Served with Tempura Broccolini, Jasmine Rice, Spicy Mustard and Sesame Seeds
More about Tap and Vine LLC
Rosario's Italian Restaurant image

 

Rosario's Italian Restaurant

2221 West Main St, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi$18.00
Cheese Cake$7.00
Chicken Fettuccine$18.00
More about Rosario's Italian Restaurant
El Paraiso image

 

El Paraiso

142 N. Front St., Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
D-ENCHILADAS VERDES$15.50
D-QUESADILLA$12.75
D-FLAUTAS$10.00
More about El Paraiso
Tosu Ramen and Sushi image

 

Tosu Ramen and Sushi

213 E. Barnett Rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso White$15.00
Spicy-Cali Roll$7.00
Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
More about Tosu Ramen and Sushi
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Blue Crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Contains: Egg, Dairy
Salmon & Spinach Salad$16.00
With Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Kalamatas, and Dill Yogurt Dressing
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
with Red Sauce
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
More about Common Block Brewing Co-
SOUTH MEDFORD image

 

SOUTH MEDFORD

1345 Center Drive, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.
More about SOUTH MEDFORD
Boba Tea Time image

 

Boba Tea Time

1132 biddle rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lavender
Sweetness start at 25%. Non-caffeinated beverage, Lactose free, Boba included
Taro
Sweetness starts at 25% level. Non-caffeinated and Boba is included
Mango Slushy
Mango flavor
More about Boba Tea Time
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

 

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

330 E McAndrews Rd, Medford

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Kalua Pork Spring Rolls$8.55
Side of Sauce$0.25
Coconut Shrimp$9.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
DECANT image

 

DECANT

1108 E. Main St, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about DECANT
Victorico Mexican Food image

 

Victorico Mexican Food

308 Barnett Rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Victorico Mexican Food
Victorico Mexican Food - Medford/McAndrews image

 

Victorico Mexican Food - Medford/McAndrews

390 East McAndrews Rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Victorico Mexican Food - Medford/McAndrews
Restaurant banner

 

Tartine Brunch Club

36 South Central, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tartine Brunch Club
Main pic

 

Las Margaritas

1361 Center Drive Suite 106, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Las Margaritas
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion

2372 W Main St (Building F & G), Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Medford

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Medford to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston