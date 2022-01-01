Medford restaurants you'll love
Medford's top cuisines
Must-try Medford restaurants
More about 4 Daughters Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
4 Daughters Irish Pub
126 W Main St, Medford
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.75
A large portion of tender, hot, and savory sliced Corned Beef piled high on toasted marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
* Note: The Gluten-Free substitution is NOT marbled rye bread.
|Pearfect Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Our house-made Pear Bread Pudding drizzled with caramel and Marion-berry sauce.
|"Toasty" Grilled Cheese
|$8.50
Double slices of Cheddar cheese, melted to perfection, with grilled tomato on sourdough bread.
More about Tap and Vine LLC
Tap and Vine LLC
559 Medford Center, Medford
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken-
All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast Coated in a Spicy Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun with Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Pickles
|T&V Smashburger
|$15.00
T & V Local Smashburger*-
Two Beef Patties (or try an “Uncut” Veggie Burger for $2 more) with Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, T&V Sauce on a Toasted Sweet Bun
|Pork Char Siu
|$20.00
Roasted Pork Loin Marinated in Hoisin
Soy Sauce. Served with Tempura Broccolini, Jasmine Rice, Spicy Mustard and Sesame Seeds
More about Rosario's Italian Restaurant
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
2221 West Main St, Medford
|Popular items
|Gnocchi
|$18.00
|Cheese Cake
|$7.00
|Chicken Fettuccine
|$18.00
More about El Paraiso
El Paraiso
142 N. Front St., Medford
|Popular items
|D-ENCHILADAS VERDES
|$15.50
|D-QUESADILLA
|$12.75
|D-FLAUTAS
|$10.00
More about Tosu Ramen and Sushi
Tosu Ramen and Sushi
213 E. Barnett Rd, Medford
|Popular items
|Miso White
|$15.00
|Spicy-Cali Roll
|$7.00
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.00
More about Common Block Brewing Co-
Common Block Brewing Co-
315 E 5th St., Medford
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Blue Crumbles, Bacon, Egg, Blue Cheese Vinaigrette
Contains: Egg, Dairy
|Salmon & Spinach Salad
|$16.00
With Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Pickled Red Onion, Feta, Kalamatas, and Dill Yogurt Dressing
Contains: Dairy, Egg
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$7.00
with Red Sauce
Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Eggs
More about SOUTH MEDFORD
SOUTH MEDFORD
1345 Center Drive, Medford
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
|Beer Battered Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.
More about Boba Tea Time
Boba Tea Time
1132 biddle rd, Medford
|Popular items
|Lavender
Sweetness start at 25%. Non-caffeinated beverage, Lactose free, Boba included
|Taro
Sweetness starts at 25% level. Non-caffeinated and Boba is included
|Mango Slushy
Mango flavor
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
330 E McAndrews Rd, Medford
|Popular items
|Kalua Pork Spring Rolls
|$8.55
|Side of Sauce
|$0.25
|Coconut Shrimp
|$9.95
More about Victorico Mexican Food - Medford/McAndrews
Victorico Mexican Food - Medford/McAndrews
390 East McAndrews Rd, Medford
More about Las Margaritas
Las Margaritas
1361 Center Drive Suite 106, Medford
More about Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
2372 W Main St (Building F & G), Medford