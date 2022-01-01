Medford bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Medford

4 Daughters Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

4 Daughters Irish Pub

126 W Main St, Medford

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Reuben$14.75
A large portion of tender, hot, and savory sliced Corned Beef piled high on toasted marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
* Note: The Gluten-Free substitution is NOT marbled rye bread.
Pearfect Bread Pudding$8.00
Our house-made Pear Bread Pudding drizzled with caramel and Marion-berry sauce.
"Toasty" Grilled Cheese$8.50
Double slices of Cheddar cheese, melted to perfection, with grilled tomato on sourdough bread.
More about 4 Daughters Irish Pub
Tap and Vine LLC image

 

Tap and Vine LLC

559 Medford Center, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Deep Fried Oreos$7.00
Deep Fried Oreos-
Everyone’s Favorite Cookie Dipped in Batter Fried and Served with Raspberry Coulis, Dusted with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream
(Vegetarian)
(Vegetarian)
Churrasco Y Papas Bravas$14.00
Churrasco Y Papas Bravas-
Marinated and Grilled Petite Tender Steak Served with Patatas Bravas, Topped with Lime and Scallions Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli
(Gluten Free)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken-
All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast Coated in a Spicy Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun with Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Pickles
More about Tap and Vine LLC
SOUTH MEDFORD image

 

SOUTH MEDFORD

1345 Center Drive, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
Beer Battered Fish and Chips$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.
More about SOUTH MEDFORD

