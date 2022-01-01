Medford bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Medford
More about 4 Daughters Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
4 Daughters Irish Pub
126 W Main St, Medford
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$14.75
A large portion of tender, hot, and savory sliced Corned Beef piled high on toasted marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
* Note: The Gluten-Free substitution is NOT marbled rye bread.
|Pearfect Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Our house-made Pear Bread Pudding drizzled with caramel and Marion-berry sauce.
|"Toasty" Grilled Cheese
|$8.50
Double slices of Cheddar cheese, melted to perfection, with grilled tomato on sourdough bread.
More about Tap and Vine LLC
Tap and Vine LLC
559 Medford Center, Medford
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Oreos
|$7.00
Deep Fried Oreos-
Everyone’s Favorite Cookie Dipped in Batter Fried and Served with Raspberry Coulis, Dusted with Powdered Sugar and Whipped Cream
(Vegetarian)
|Churrasco Y Papas Bravas
|$14.00
Churrasco Y Papas Bravas-
Marinated and Grilled Petite Tender Steak Served with Patatas Bravas, Topped with Lime and Scallions Drizzled with Roasted Garlic Aioli
(Gluten Free)
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Nashville Hot Chicken-
All Natural Crispy Chicken Breast Coated in a Spicy Sauce. Served on a Toasted Sweet Bun with Shredded Lettuce, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Pickles
More about SOUTH MEDFORD
SOUTH MEDFORD
1345 Center Drive, Medford
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese and chipotle aioli served on a toasted hoagie roll
|Beer Battered Fish and Chips
|$15.00
Cod fish, fried in house-made beer batter with zesty rémoulade. Served with your choice of fries and either green salad or freshly tossed coleslaw.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions,
pickles and cheddar cheese.