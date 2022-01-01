Bacon cheeseburgers in Medford
4 Daughters Irish Pub
126 W Main St, Medford
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$14.00
100% ground chuck beef burger patty, BBQ sauce, thick-sliced bacon, a beer-battered onion ring, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Cheddar cheese on a potato bun.
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$14.00
100% ground chuck burger patty, avocado slices, thick-sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese on a Potato bun.
Common Block Brewing Co-
315 E 5th St., Medford
|Bacon n' Bacon Burger
|$14.00
Common Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy
Crisp Bacon, Bacon Red Onion Jam, Pepperjack, Lettuce ***Ingredients: Rainier Natural beef, bacon, bacon-red onion jam (bacon fat, olive oil, red onion, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, IPA, salt, pepper), marinated lettuce (olive oil, red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, Italian herbs), pepperjack, Block sauce (mayo, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire [Soy, white vinegar, molasses, sugar, salt, tamarind, onion, garlic, lemon, lime, orange, cloves, cinnamon, curry, anchovies, bay leaf, red pepper flake], salt, black pepper, garlic powder), butter, bun