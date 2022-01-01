Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

BBQ Bacon Burger image

HAMBURGERS

4 Daughters Irish Pub

126 W Main St, Medford

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
100% ground chuck beef burger patty, BBQ sauce, thick-sliced bacon, a beer-battered onion ring, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Cheddar cheese on a potato bun.
Bacon Avocado Burger$14.00
100% ground chuck burger patty, avocado slices, thick-sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese on a Potato bun.
More about 4 Daughters Irish Pub
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon n' Bacon Burger$14.00
Common Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy
Crisp Bacon, Bacon Red Onion Jam, Pepperjack, Lettuce ***Ingredients: Rainier Natural beef, bacon, bacon-red onion jam (bacon fat, olive oil, red onion, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, IPA, salt, pepper), marinated lettuce (olive oil, red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, salt, Italian herbs), pepperjack, Block sauce (mayo, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire [Soy, white vinegar, molasses, sugar, salt, tamarind, onion, garlic, lemon, lime, orange, cloves, cinnamon, curry, anchovies, bay leaf, red pepper flake], salt, black pepper, garlic powder), butter, bun
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

