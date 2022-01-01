Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve chili

Tosu Ramen and Sushi image

 

Tosu Ramen and Sushi

213 E. Barnett Rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chili Edamame$7.00
Ground Chili Sauce$2.00
More about Tosu Ramen and Sushi
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Beef Chili, French Fries, Pickled Jalapenos, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Cumin Sour Cream, Scallions
Contains: Dairy
Big Tasty's Beef Chili$6.00
Common Allergen: Gluten
***Ingredients*** Ground Beef, Anaheim Peppers, Red Peppers, Chipolte Peppers, Onions, Kidney Beans, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Block and Mortar Porter, Chili Powder, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Paprika, Salt and Pepper
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

