Curry in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve curry
More about Tap and Vine LLC
Tap and Vine LLC
559 Medford Center, Medford
|Yellow Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Cauliflower, Broccolini, Potatoes, Carrots Sautéed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with Sesame Chili Oil and a Side
of Rice
(Vegan, Gluten Free)
Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9
Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2
More about Bambu Restaurant
Bambu Restaurant
970 N Phoenix Rd, Medford
|Country Curry - With Chicken
|$18.95
Curry simmered with assorted fresh vegetables (broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, and yellow squash), With Grilled Chicken