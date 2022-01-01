Curry in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

63c4722c-5e8e-4f3f-b494-8245f8ac098d image

 

Tap and Vine LLC

559 Medford Center, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry Bowl$14.00
Cauliflower, Broccolini, Potatoes, Carrots Sautéed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with Sesame Chili Oil and a Side
of Rice
(Vegan, Gluten Free)
Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9
Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2
More about Tap and Vine LLC
Bambu Restaurant image

 

Bambu Restaurant

970 N Phoenix Rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Country Curry - With Chicken$18.95
Curry simmered with assorted fresh vegetables (broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell pepper, zucchini, carrots, potatoes, and yellow squash), With Grilled Chicken
More about Bambu Restaurant

