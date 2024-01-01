Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

El Paraiso

142 N. Front St., Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
D-FAJITAS MIX$23.75
More about El Paraiso
Item pic

 

Las Margaritas - 1361 Center Drive Suite 106

1361 Center Drive Suite 106, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas$22.00
Sizzling hot chicken, steak, or shrimp paired with grilled bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Las Margaritas - 1361 Center Drive Suite 106

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

French Fries

Clams

Quesadillas

Curry

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon

Nachos

Chicken Katsu

Map

More near Medford to explore

Bend

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.8 (31 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (22 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (588 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston