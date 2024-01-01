Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fajitas in
Medford
/
Medford
/
Fajitas
Medford restaurants that serve fajitas
El Paraiso
142 N. Front St., Medford
No reviews yet
D-FAJITAS MIX
$23.75
More about El Paraiso
Las Margaritas - 1361 Center Drive Suite 106
1361 Center Drive Suite 106, Medford
No reviews yet
Fajitas
$22.00
Sizzling hot chicken, steak, or shrimp paired with grilled bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Las Margaritas - 1361 Center Drive Suite 106
Browse other tasty dishes in Medford
French Fries
Clams
Quesadillas
Curry
Chicken Parmesan
Salmon
Nachos
Chicken Katsu
More near Medford to explore
Bend
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Redmond
Avg 4.8
(31 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(22 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Arcata
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Grants Pass
Avg 3.8
(22 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Redding
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Bend
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(588 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston