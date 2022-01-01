Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Tap and Vine LLC

559 Medford Center, Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Wrap$13.00
Green Hummus, Job’s Tears, Slow Roasted
Tomatoes, Spinach, Radish, Crushed Pita
Chips, Red Onion Vinaigrette, Wrapped
in a Cilantro Chickpea Wrap
(Vegan)
More about Tap and Vine LLC
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Wrap$12.00
Common Allergens: Gluten
Hummus, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamatas, Feta, Quinoa ***Ingredients: hummus (garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, salt, pepper), tomato, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta, quinoa, , romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette (olive oil, salt, pepper, red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar, Italian herbs), flour tortilla
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

Browse other tasty dishes in Medford

Cake

French Fries

Lobsters

Chili

Quesadillas

Curry

Edamame

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Medford to explore

Bend

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Arcata

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grants Pass

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bend

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston