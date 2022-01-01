Pepperoni pizza in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rosario's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rosario's Italian Restaurant

2221 West Main St, Medford

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
K Pepperoni Pizza$7.00
More about Rosario's Italian Restaurant
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co-

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Common Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy
***Ingredients: pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce (tomato, basil, sugar, salt, garlic, Italian herbs, canola oil, olive oil), dough (flour, salt, sugar, egg, yeast)
Kids Pepperoni Pizza$8.00
More about Common Block Brewing Co-

