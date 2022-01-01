Reuben in Medford

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned Beef Reuben image

HAMBURGERS

4 Daughter’s Irish Pub

126 W Main St, Medford

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$15.50
A large portion of tender, hot, and savory sliced Corned Beef piled high on toasted marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
* Note: The Gluten-Free substitution is NOT marbled rye bread.
More about 4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
Common Block Brewing Co- image

 

Common Block Brewing Co

315 E 5th St., Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$14.00
Common Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy
Beet Kraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing ***Ingredients: rye bread, Swiss cheese, corned beef, beet kraut (fermented beets), 1000 island (mayo, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, sugar, sweet pickles, onion, salt, pepper, garlic, hard boiled egg, chive)
More about Common Block Brewing Co

