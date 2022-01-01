Reuben in Medford
4 Daughter’s Irish Pub
126 W Main St, Medford
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$15.50
A large portion of tender, hot, and savory sliced Corned Beef piled high on toasted marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
* Note: The Gluten-Free substitution is NOT marbled rye bread.
Common Block Brewing Co
315 E 5th St., Medford
|Reuben Sandwich
|$14.00
Common Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy
Beet Kraut, Swiss, Russian Dressing ***Ingredients: rye bread, Swiss cheese, corned beef, beet kraut (fermented beets), 1000 island (mayo, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, sugar, sweet pickles, onion, salt, pepper, garlic, hard boiled egg, chive)