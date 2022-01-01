Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Medford

Medford restaurants
Medford restaurants that serve yakisoba

Tosu Ramen and Sushi image

 

Tosu Ramen and Sushi

213 E. Barnett Rd, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba (Chicken)$15.00
More about Tosu Ramen and Sushi
Item pic

 

Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion

2382 W Main St (Building D), Medford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yakisoba$11.00
House veggies and noodles served with a scoop of rice and your choice of oyster sauce or sweet hot sauce. Can add meat of your choice
Yakisoba$11.00
House veggies and noodles served with a scoop of rice and your choice of oyster sauce or sweet hot sauce. Can add meat of your choice
More about Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

 

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

330 E McAndrews Rd, Medford

Avg 4.6 (1 review)
Takeout
24. Yakisoba Noodles$16.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

