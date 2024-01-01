Yellow curry in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve yellow curry
Siam Café Thai Cuisine
618 West Main Street, Medford
|26. YELLOW CURRY
|$15.95
Yellow curry paste with choice of meat in mild creamy coconut milk, potatoes, onion, carrots and bell peppers
- Vegetarian or Vegan can made per request
Tap and Vine LLC
559 Medford Center, Medford
|Yellow Curry Bowl
|$16.00
Cauliflower, Broccolini, Potatoes, Carrots Sautéed in a Yellow Curry Sauce Topped with Sesame Chili Oil and a Side
of Rice
(Vegan, Gluten Free)
Add Chicken, Pork Confit, or Shrimp $7 Steak, Salmon, Poke or Tuna $9
Tofu $4 Cauliflower Rice $2