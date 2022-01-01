Go
Media Noche is fine-casual Cuban counter dishing up cubanos, bowls and snacks. Our beer and wine offerings are also available for take out, so drink up!

SANDWICHES

3465 19th street • $$

Avg 4 (420 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Verde$10.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
Gloria$13.25
Crispy eggplant, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce (v)
Picadillo Empanadas$11.25
spiced ground grass-fed beef, famous green sauce.
Lechon Asado$17.25
roasted mojo pork shoulder, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df)
Pollo$17.25
roasted Mary's chicken, rice, black beans, mojo, coconut slaw (gf/df)
Mariquitas$6.25
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
Celia$13.75
Island fried chicken, coconut slaw, avocado, famous green sauce
El Cubano$13.75
roasted mojo pork shoulder, smoked ham, swiss, house pickles, mustard
*we can omit anything but no substitutions please - thank you!*
Pobrecito$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
Bean Empanadas$10.75
black bean y queso (vg)
Location

3465 19th street

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
