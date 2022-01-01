Media restaurants you'll love

Pick up is 12/24 between 12 pm - 5 pm!

Our Christmas Eve Dinner menu is available for take out only!

Our dinner is priced out per person and you can purchase as many as you need. Our menu includes :

-milk buns

-artichoke puff pastry, celery leaf, calabrian chile

-baked clams, creamed spinach, breadcrumbs, grana padano

-grilled shrimp skewers, garlic, white wine, scallion

-scallops, broccoli rabe salad, pickled onion, meyer lemon

-baked cod, rice breadcrumbs, salsa verde, fennel, green olive

-baked fingerling potatoes, thyme, sun-dried tomato, bonito

Please call the restaurant if there are any allergies or requested substitutions.

