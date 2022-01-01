Media restaurants you'll love
TAPAS
rye byob
112 W State St, Media
|Christmas Eve Dinner
|$50.00
Pick up is 12/24 between 12 pm - 5 pm!
Our Christmas Eve Dinner menu is available for take out only!
Our dinner is priced out per person and you can purchase as many as you need. Our menu includes :
-milk buns
-artichoke puff pastry, celery leaf, calabrian chile
-baked clams, creamed spinach, breadcrumbs, grana padano
-grilled shrimp skewers, garlic, white wine, scallion
-scallops, broccoli rabe salad, pickled onion, meyer lemon
-baked cod, rice breadcrumbs, salsa verde, fennel, green olive
-baked fingerling potatoes, thyme, sun-dried tomato, bonito
Please call the restaurant if there are any allergies or requested substitutions.
|baked spelt flour rigate
|$12.00
mozzarella, ricotta, tomato
|brussels sprouts
|$8.00
black garlic, cilantro
SUSHI
Azie Media
217 W State Street, Media
|Kobe Beef Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
Diced Kobe Beef, Egg, Lettuce, Fresh Ginger, and Scallions tossed in a Spicy Basil Sauce
|New Philly
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Kobe Beef, Gruyere Cheese and Eel Sauce
|Spicy Tuna Crunch
|$10.00
Tuna, Scallion and Spicy Aioli topped with Crunch
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wayside Market
469 South Old Middletown Rd, Media
|Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
|Cheesesteak
|Onion Rings (1/2 lb)
|$5.25
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Brick & Brew
26 W State St, Media
|Plain Pizza
|$10.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano
|Brick & Brew Burger
|$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
21 W State Street, Media
|BASIC
|$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
|PB ACAI
|$9.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk
Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola
|HOT MESS
|$8.75
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
The Rooster Diner
8 South New Middletown Road, Media
|FRENCH TOAST
|$6.99
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$6.99
|CHIPPED BEEF
|$9.99
Ariano Restaurant
114 south olive street, Media
|Assunta
|$16.50
beef short rib, smoked gouda cheese, spicy aioli, caramelized onion
|Melazzo
|$12.50
fior di latte, San Marzano d.o.p. & fresh basil
|Benevento
|$14.50
crumbled meatball, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, basil pesto
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media
210 WEST STATE ST, Media
|Palak Paneer (G)
|$15.50
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs
|Raita
|$3.50
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.75
Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs