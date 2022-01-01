Media restaurants you'll love

Media restaurants
Toast
  • Media

Media's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Indian
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Must-try Media restaurants

rye byob image

TAPAS

rye byob

112 W State St, Media

Avg 5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Christmas Eve Dinner$50.00
Pick up is 12/24 between 12 pm - 5 pm!
Our Christmas Eve Dinner menu is available for take out only!
Our dinner is priced out per person and you can purchase as many as you need. Our menu includes :
-milk buns
-artichoke puff pastry, celery leaf, calabrian chile
-baked clams, creamed spinach, breadcrumbs, grana padano
-grilled shrimp skewers, garlic, white wine, scallion
-scallops, broccoli rabe salad, pickled onion, meyer lemon
-baked cod, rice breadcrumbs, salsa verde, fennel, green olive
-baked fingerling potatoes, thyme, sun-dried tomato, bonito
Please call the restaurant if there are any allergies or requested substitutions.
baked spelt flour rigate$12.00
mozzarella, ricotta, tomato
brussels sprouts$8.00
black garlic, cilantro
More about rye byob
Azie Media image

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kobe Beef Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Diced Kobe Beef, Egg, Lettuce, Fresh Ginger, and Scallions tossed in a Spicy Basil Sauce
New Philly$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Kobe Beef, Gruyere Cheese and Eel Sauce
Spicy Tuna Crunch$10.00
Tuna, Scallion and Spicy Aioli topped with Crunch
More about Azie Media
Wayside Market image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wayside Market

469 South Old Middletown Rd, Media

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil & oregano
Cheesesteak
Onion Rings (1/2 lb)$5.25
More about Wayside Market
Brick & Brew image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brick & Brew

26 W State St, Media

Avg 4.4 (2183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Pizza$10.00
Homemade Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano
Brick & Brew Burger$14.50
Custom Beef Blend, Muenster Cheese, Pepperoncini Relish, Bibb Lettuce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$14.50
Chicken Breast & Thigh, Creamy slaw, Garlic-Chili Aioli, House Pickle
More about Brick & Brew
JACO Juice and Taco of Media image

 

JACO Juice and Taco of Media

21 W State Street, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
PB ACAI$9.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk
Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola
HOT MESS$8.75
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
More about JACO Juice and Taco of Media
The Rooster Diner image

 

The Rooster Diner

8 South New Middletown Road, Media

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRENCH TOAST$6.99
BELGIAN WAFFLE$6.99
CHIPPED BEEF$9.99
More about The Rooster Diner
Ariano Restaurant image

 

Ariano Restaurant

114 south olive street, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Assunta$16.50
beef short rib, smoked gouda cheese, spicy aioli, caramelized onion
Melazzo$12.50
fior di latte, San Marzano d.o.p. & fresh basil
Benevento$14.50
crumbled meatball, vodka sauce, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, basil pesto
More about Ariano Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media

210 WEST STATE ST, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Palak Paneer (G)$15.50
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs
Raita$3.50
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.
Garlic Naan$3.75
Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Media

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

