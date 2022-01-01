Media breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Media

rye byob image

TAPAS

rye byob

112 W State St, Media

Avg 5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Christmas Eve Dinner$50.00
Pick up is 12/24 between 12 pm - 5 pm!
Our Christmas Eve Dinner menu is available for take out only!
Our dinner is priced out per person and you can purchase as many as you need. Our menu includes :
-milk buns
-artichoke puff pastry, celery leaf, calabrian chile
-baked clams, creamed spinach, breadcrumbs, grana padano
-grilled shrimp skewers, garlic, white wine, scallion
-scallops, broccoli rabe salad, pickled onion, meyer lemon
-baked cod, rice breadcrumbs, salsa verde, fennel, green olive
-baked fingerling potatoes, thyme, sun-dried tomato, bonito
Please call the restaurant if there are any allergies or requested substitutions.
kale caesar$11.00
pepitas, golden raisins, rye croutons
baked spelt flour rigate$12.00
mozzarella, ricotta, tomato
More about rye byob
Azie Media image

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Azie Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Scallion, topped with Avocado, Crunch and Eel Sauce
New Philly$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Kobe Beef, Gruyere Cheese and Eel Sauce
Azie Rock Shrimp$14.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy gochujang aioli
More about Azie Media
JACO Juice and Taco of Media image

 

JACO Juice and Taco of Media

21 W State Street, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PB ACAI$9.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk
Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola
BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper$8.75
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese
More about JACO Juice and Taco of Media

