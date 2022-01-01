Media breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Media
More about rye byob
TAPAS
rye byob
112 W State St, Media
|Popular items
|Christmas Eve Dinner
|$50.00
Pick up is 12/24 between 12 pm - 5 pm!
Our Christmas Eve Dinner menu is available for take out only!
Our dinner is priced out per person and you can purchase as many as you need. Our menu includes :
-milk buns
-artichoke puff pastry, celery leaf, calabrian chile
-baked clams, creamed spinach, breadcrumbs, grana padano
-grilled shrimp skewers, garlic, white wine, scallion
-scallops, broccoli rabe salad, pickled onion, meyer lemon
-baked cod, rice breadcrumbs, salsa verde, fennel, green olive
-baked fingerling potatoes, thyme, sun-dried tomato, bonito
Please call the restaurant if there are any allergies or requested substitutions.
|kale caesar
|$11.00
pepitas, golden raisins, rye croutons
|baked spelt flour rigate
|$12.00
mozzarella, ricotta, tomato
More about Azie Media
SUSHI
Azie Media
217 W State Street, Media
|Popular items
|Azie Roll
|$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Scallion, topped with Avocado, Crunch and Eel Sauce
|New Philly
|$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Kobe Beef, Gruyere Cheese and Eel Sauce
|Azie Rock Shrimp
|$14.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy gochujang aioli
More about JACO Juice and Taco of Media
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
21 W State Street, Media
|Popular items
|PB ACAI
|$9.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk
Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola
|BASIC
|$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
|Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper
|$8.75
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese