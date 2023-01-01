Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado salad in
Media
/
Media
/
Avocado Salad
Media restaurants that serve avocado salad
SUSHI
Azie Media
217 W State Street, Media
Avg 4.6
(2628 reviews)
Avocado Salad
$9.00
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomatoes, and Red Onions tossed in a Ginger Onion Dressing
More about Azie Media
The ROOSTER DINER
8 South New Middletown Road, Media
No reviews yet
CITRUS SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD
$16.99
More about The ROOSTER DINER
