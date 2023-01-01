Braised short ribs in Media
Brick & Brew - Media
26 W State St, Media
|Stout-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$15.50
Short Rib Ragu, Cheddar, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno Jam, Sour Dough
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
21 W State Street, Media
|TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$10.50
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
|SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$5.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
|FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$16.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa