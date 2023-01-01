Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Media

Media restaurants
Media restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Brick & Brew image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Brick & Brew - Media

26 W State St, Media

Avg 4.4 (2183 reviews)
Takeout
Stout-Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese$15.50
Short Rib Ragu, Cheddar, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno Jam, Sour Dough
More about Brick & Brew - Media
JACO Juice and Taco of Media image

 

JACO Juice and Taco of Media

21 W State Street, Media

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB$10.50
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB$5.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB$16.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
More about JACO Juice and Taco of Media

