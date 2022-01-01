Cake in Media

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

rye byob image

TAPAS

rye byob

112 W State St, Media

Avg 5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
chocolate rye cake$7.00
More about rye byob
Item pic

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Lump crab with yuzu aioli. Served on a grilled brioche bun, with lettuce and tomato, side of Parmesan truffle fries and gherkins.b with a yuzu aioli.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Crab Cake Roll$15.00
Kani kama and Mango, topped with Lump Crab Meat, Masago, Bell Pepper Sauce and Wasabi Aioli
More about Azie Media
Wayside Market image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wayside Market

469 South Old Middletown Rd, Media

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake$2.49
Cake Slice$3.99
Cheese Cake$3.99
More about Wayside Market
Banner pic

 

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media

210 WEST STATE ST, Media

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media
The Rooster Diner image

 

The Rooster Diner

8 South New Middletown Road, Media

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT STACK HOT CAKES$6.49
HOT CAKES WITH MEAT$9.99
HOT CAKES$6.99
More about The Rooster Diner
Ariano Restaurant image

 

Ariano Restaurant

114 south olive street, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta & Pistachio Cake$12.00
More about Ariano Restaurant

