Fried rice in Media

Media restaurants
Media restaurants that serve fried rice

TAPAS

rye byob

112 W State St, Media

Avg 5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
fried rice$10.00
sesame, wild rice, kimchi, pickled onion, pea tendrils, tamari
SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Fried Rice$25.00
Egg, Lettuce, and Lobster Sautéed in Garlic Soy
Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Egg, Lettuce, and Shrimp Sautéed in Garlic Soy butter
Kobe Beef Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Diced Kobe Beef, Egg, Lettuce, Fresh Ginger, and Scallions tossed in a Spicy Basil Sauce
