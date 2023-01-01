Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Media

Media restaurants
Media restaurants that serve meatloaf

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wayside Market

469 South Old Middletown Rd, Media

Avg 4.6 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Dinner (for 2ppl)$25.00
Meatloaf with a Mushroom Demi-Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli & Red Peppers, and biscuits.
GLUTEN FREE*
$25 for Small (2ppl - Pictured)
$50 for Large - 4 people
Available MONDAY- WEDNESDAY ONLY
Meatloaf Dinner (for 4ppl)$50.00
Meatloaf with a Mushroom Demi-Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli & Red Peppers, and biscuits.
GLUTEN FREE*
$25 for Small (2ppl - Pictured)
$50 for Large - 4 people
Available MONDAY- WEDNESDAY ONLY
The Rooster Diner image

 

The ROOSTER DINER

8 South New Middletown Road, Media

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MEATLOAF$16.99
MM MEATLOAF$14.99
OPEN FACE MEATLOAF$15.99
