Meatloaf in Media
Media restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Wayside Market
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wayside Market
469 South Old Middletown Rd, Media
|Meatloaf Dinner (for 2ppl)
|$25.00
Meatloaf with a Mushroom Demi-Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli & Red Peppers, and biscuits.
GLUTEN FREE*
$25 for Small (2ppl - Pictured)
$50 for Large - 4 people
Available MONDAY- WEDNESDAY ONLY
|Meatloaf Dinner (for 4ppl)
|$50.00
Meatloaf with a Mushroom Demi-Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli & Red Peppers, and biscuits.
GLUTEN FREE*
$25 for Small (2ppl - Pictured)
$50 for Large - 4 people
Available MONDAY- WEDNESDAY ONLY