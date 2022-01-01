Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Media
/
Media
/
Pork Chops
Media restaurants that serve pork chops
TAPAS
rye byob
112 W State St, Media
Avg 5
(649 reviews)
pork chop
$19.00
kimchi, bok choy, quinoa
More about rye byob
Ariano Restaurant
114 south olive street, Media
No reviews yet
Pork Chop Milanese
$29.95
grilled pork chop, garlic mashed potato, roasted butternut squash, agrodolce sauce
More about Ariano Restaurant
