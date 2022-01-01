Salmon in Media

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

rye byob image

TAPAS

rye byob

112 W State St, Media

Avg 5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
salmon$25.00
garlic creamed spinach & kale, rice breadcrumbs, hazelnuts
More about rye byob
Item pic

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Avocado$8.00
raw salmon, avocado, seaweed wrap, white rice and sesame seeds
Smoked Salmon$14.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, and Jalapeño, topped with Smoked Salmon and Micro Greens
Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
70z. farm rasied scottish salmon, ginger rosemary yam mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli
More about Azie Media
Ariano Restaurant image

 

Ariano Restaurant

114 south olive street, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Salmon$14.95
parmesan risotto, topped with creamy pesto, served with broccoli
Pistachio Salmon$29.95
parmesan risotto, topped with creamy pesto, served with broccoli
More about Ariano Restaurant
Item pic

 

Poke Ono- Media

300 west state street suite 106, Media

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Citrus Salmon$12.65
*Salmon, edamame, cuucmber, mango, cilantro, ponzu
Served with sesame seeds & scallion
More about Poke Ono- Media

