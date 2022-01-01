Short ribs in Media
SUSHI
Azie Media
217 W State Street, Media
|Short Rib BiBimBap
|$25.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Garlic Fried Rice, Sunny Side Up Egg, Spinach, Carrot, Bean Sprout and Gochujang
More about JACO Juice and Taco of Media
JACO Juice and Taco of Media
21 W State Street, Media
|SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$5.75
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
|TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$9.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
|FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB
|$15.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa