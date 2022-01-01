Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Media

Go
Media restaurants
Toast

Media restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib BiBimBap$25.00
Red Wine Braised Short Rib, Garlic Fried Rice, Sunny Side Up Egg, Spinach, Carrot, Bean Sprout and Gochujang
More about Azie Media
JACO Juice and Taco of Media image

 

JACO Juice and Taco of Media

21 W State Street, Media

No reviews yet
Takeout
SINGLE BRAISED SHORT RIB$5.75
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
TWO BRAISED SHORT RIB$9.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
FOUR BRAISED SHORT RIB$15.95
Local braised short rib, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, roasted poblano crema and tomatillo salsa
More about JACO Juice and Taco of Media

