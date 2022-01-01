Go
Medici in Normal

The Medici in Normal is a full service restaurant and bar located in the heart of Uptown Normal.
Located blocks from Illinois State University, The Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, and Normal City Hall, Medici is a popular meeting place for an eclectic array of guests.
Medici hosts a variety of private events and can also accommodate your off-site catering needs. Our Executive Chef's creative menus ensure your guests enjoy a true dining experience. When you decide to make a reservation with Medici Special Events, our Banquet Manager and Executive Chef will work individually with your requests to create an unforgettable event that fits your taste, style and budget.
Come enjoy our diverse menu, selection of over 30 draft beers, and friendly staff. The Medici in Normal welcomes you.

Popular Items

Beer Can Chicken$19.00
Half roasted chicken with mashed potatoes and green beans, topped with a mushroom Demi-glaze and poached mission figs
Adult Tenders$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled chicken, chihuahua and cheddar cheese on flour tortilla, with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
Location

120 West North Street

Normal IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
