Medina restaurants you'll love

More about Foundry Social
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|Popular items
|White Chedder Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
Creamy white cheddar combined with soft tasty shells to create a deceivingly delicious side. We predict it will be gone shortly!
|Production Furnace
|$14.00
You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, spiced onion straws and our backdraft bistro sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
|Slider Au Poivre
|$19.00
Two sliders stuffed with tender steak medallions crusted with a special six pepper blend and topped with caramelized , brandy onions and garlic aioli.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Medina
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
800 Lafayette Road, Medina
|Popular items
|Mini Guyzone
|$7.99
Feeds 1. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.49
Grilled chicken, onions, green peppers and diced tomatoes, with melted cheddar and provolone. Served with side of salsa and sour cream.
|House Salad
|$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Popular items
|Longmire Burger
|$13.99
Named after the toughest literary sheriff of our time. This burger features bacon, smoked cheddar, onion ring and BBQ sauce – Boy Howdy!
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.79
We make our own pickles in house starting with fresh cucumbers thinly sliced, brined for three weeks, floured and deep fried . Served with a side of homemade pickle dip.
More about :::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
:::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
1101 W Liberty St, Medina
|Popular items
|The Café Salad
|$7.50
Fresh greens, tomato, bacon, cucumber, hard eggs, croutons, cheddar/mozzarella cheese, choice of dressing and either grilled or fried chicken
|Chocolate Glazed Eclair
|$4.00
Filled with whipped pastry cream,
dipped in chocolate and served with strawberries.
|Bowl Minestrone
|$3.50
Rich tomato broth loaded with vegetables, beans and pasta.
Finished with parmesan cheese.
More about The Farmer's Table
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Popular items
|PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, Living Lettuce, fresh sliced pears, blue cheese, dried cranberries, candied nuts, blackberry balsamic dressing
|GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Farmhouse fries with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and shaved parmesan cheese
|BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
|Reuben Rolls
|$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin steak, grilled onion & mushroom, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie.
More about TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
985 Boardman Alley, Medina
|Popular items
|Goon Dip
|$8.50
shredded crab, savory cream sauce, green onion, hot sauce, fried wonton chips
|Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
|$9.50
bbq pulled pork, cabbage, bang-bang sauce, green onion
|[TUE] $12 Burger & Sushi Combo*
|$12.00
our angus steak burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on toasted brioche, with your choice of classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries