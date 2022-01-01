Medina American restaurants you'll love
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|Popular items
|White Chedder Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
Creamy white cheddar combined with soft tasty shells to create a deceivingly delicious side. We predict it will be gone shortly!
|Production Furnace
|$14.00
You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, spiced onion straws and our backdraft bistro sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
|Slider Au Poivre
|$19.00
Two sliders stuffed with tender steak medallions crusted with a special six pepper blend and topped with caramelized , brandy onions and garlic aioli.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Popular items
|Longmire Burger
|$13.99
Named after the toughest literary sheriff of our time. This burger features bacon, smoked cheddar, onion ring and BBQ sauce – Boy Howdy!
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.79
We make our own pickles in house starting with fresh cucumbers thinly sliced, brined for three weeks, floured and deep fried . Served with a side of homemade pickle dip.
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Popular items
|PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, Living Lettuce, fresh sliced pears, blue cheese, dried cranberries, candied nuts, blackberry balsamic dressing
|GARLIC FRIES
|$8.00
Farmhouse fries with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and shaved parmesan cheese
|BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
985 Boardman Alley, Medina
|Popular items
|Goon Dip
|$8.50
shredded crab, savory cream sauce, green onion, hot sauce, fried wonton chips
|Pulled Pork Egg Rolls
|$9.50
bbq pulled pork, cabbage, bang-bang sauce, green onion
|[TUE] $12 Burger & Sushi Combo*
|$12.00
our angus steak burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on toasted brioche, with your choice of classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries