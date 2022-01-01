Medina American restaurants you'll love

Medina restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Medina

Foundry Social image

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
White Chedder Mac & Cheese$2.00
Creamy white cheddar combined with soft tasty shells to create a deceivingly delicious side. We predict it will be gone shortly!
Production Furnace$14.00
You choice of our half pound burger, chicken breast, or Impossible burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, spiced onion straws and our backdraft bistro sauce. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Slider Au Poivre$19.00
Two sliders stuffed with tender steak medallions crusted with a special six pepper blend and topped with caramelized , brandy onions and garlic aioli.
More about Foundry Social
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Longmire Burger$13.99
Named after the toughest literary sheriff of our time. This burger features bacon, smoked cheddar, onion ring and BBQ sauce – Boy Howdy!
Cajun Chicken Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, ranch dressing and french fries all rolled up in a grilled flour tortilla.
Fried Pickle Chips$8.79
We make our own pickles in house starting with fresh cucumbers thinly sliced, brined for three weeks, floured and deep fried . Served with a side of homemade pickle dip.
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
The Farmer's Table image

 

The Farmer's Table

320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEAR & BLUE CHEESE SALAD$16.00
Grilled chicken, Living Lettuce, fresh sliced pears, blue cheese, dried cranberries, candied nuts, blackberry balsamic dressing
GARLIC FRIES$8.00
Farmhouse fries with roasted garlic, chili flakes, and shaved parmesan cheese
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
garlic dill pickles, fresh greens, buttermilk ranch
More about The Farmer's Table
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goon Dip$8.50
shredded crab, savory cream sauce, green onion, hot sauce, fried wonton chips
Pulled Pork Egg Rolls$9.50
bbq pulled pork, cabbage, bang-bang sauce, green onion
[TUE] $12 Burger & Sushi Combo*$12.00
our angus steak burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on toasted brioche, with your choice of classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries
More about TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

