Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Medina

Go
Medina restaurants
Toast

Medina restaurants that serve burritos

:::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu image

 

The Center Cafe

1101 W Liberty St, Medina

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Burrito$8.00
Chosen by - Jonathan Morales
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken,
pepper, onion, poblano,
mexican rice and refried beans.
Served with tortilla chips and a side of queso
More about The Center Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's - Medina

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Bacon, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese. Grilled and served with a side of salsa and a brunch side of your choice.
More about Johnny J's - Medina

Browse other tasty dishes in Medina

Philly Cheesesteaks

Quesadillas

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Short Ribs

Cheesecake

Reuben

Map

More near Medina to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston