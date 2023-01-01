Burritos in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve burritos
The Center Cafe
1101 W Liberty St, Medina
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$8.00
Chosen by - Jonathan Morales
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken,
pepper, onion, poblano,
mexican rice and refried beans.
Served with tortilla chips and a side of queso
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's - Medina
925 N Court St, Medina
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese. Grilled and served with a side of salsa and a brunch side of your choice.