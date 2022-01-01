Cake in Medina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Choc Cake
|$5.99
Developed during the depression, with no eggs or dairy, make this cake sooo chocolaty & dense! Topped with Peanut Butter Bourbon Sauce & Whipped Cream.
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Dark Guinness Cake W/ Baileys Frosting
|$8.00
Dark chocolate cake made with Guinness Stout, frosted with Bailey's Cream frosting and a popet of Bailey's Cream redux
|CHOC PEANUT BUTTER CAKE
|$8.00
Made locally by Bespoke Food
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Irish Cakes
|$9.49
Three mashed potato pancakes lightly breaded and fried. Topped with shredded Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and corned beef. Served with a side of thousand island dressing.
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
985 Boardman Alley, Medina
|Crab Cakes
|$9.50
shredded crab, tomato bruschetta, hot sauce, roasted garlic mayo
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$7.00
vanilla cake, lemon-mascarpone cream, wild berries, whipped cream, berry drizzle
|Chocolate Surrender Cake [V]
|$7.00
chocolate butter cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, whipped cream