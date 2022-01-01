Cake in Medina

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Medina restaurants that serve cake

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Choc Cake$5.99
Developed during the depression, with no eggs or dairy, make this cake sooo chocolaty &amp; dense! Topped with Peanut Butter Bourbon Sauce &amp; Whipped Cream.
Item pic

 

The Farmer's Table

320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Guinness Cake W/ Baileys Frosting$8.00
Dark chocolate cake made with Guinness Stout, frosted with Bailey's Cream frosting and a popet of Bailey's Cream redux
CHOC PEANUT BUTTER CAKE$8.00
Made locally by Bespoke Food
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Cakes$9.49
Three mashed potato pancakes lightly breaded and fried. Topped with shredded Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and corned beef. Served with a side of thousand island dressing.
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$9.50
shredded crab, tomato bruschetta, hot sauce, roasted garlic mayo
Lemon Berry Cake$7.00
vanilla cake, lemon-mascarpone cream, wild berries, whipped cream, berry drizzle
Chocolate Surrender Cake [V]$7.00
chocolate butter cake, chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
