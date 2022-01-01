Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Medina

Medina restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Medina

800 Lafayette Road, Medina

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine, cajun grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese.
Chicken Tender Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine with breaded chicken, served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Medina
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.79
Sliced Grilled Chicken on a bed of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and choice of dressing.
BBQ Chicken Beet Salad$12.97
Grilled Chicken &amp; Diced Beets Sauted in BBQ Sauce topped with, Bacon, Red Onion &amp; Feta all on top of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese for $0.75
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce,
tomato, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pita bread and your choice of dressing.
More about Johnny J's

