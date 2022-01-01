Chicken salad in Medina
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
800 Lafayette Road, Medina
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chopped romaine, cajun grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes, topped with cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$9.99
Chopped romaine with breaded chicken, served with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, croutons.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Chopped romaine, breaded buffalo chicken strips, banana peppers, tomatoes, topped with cheddar and mozzarella.
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.79
Sliced Grilled Chicken on a bed of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and choice of dressing.
|BBQ Chicken Beet Salad
|$12.97
Grilled Chicken & Diced Beets Sauted in BBQ Sauce topped with, Bacon, Red Onion & Feta all on top of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion. Add Shredded Cheddar Cheese for $0.75