Grilled chicken in Medina

Medina restaurants
Toast

Medina restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Guys Pizza Co. Medina

800 Lafayette Road, Medina

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)
Takeout
House w/ Grilled Chicken$5.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons. Topped with Grilled Chicken.
Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken$7.99
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan. Topped with Grilled Chicken.
More about Guys Pizza Co. Medina
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.79
Sliced Grilled Chicken on a bed of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.29
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, dressed up with bold and tangy BBQ sauce, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
:::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu image

 

:::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu

1101 W Liberty St, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$3.00
More about :::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Bites
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.
More about Johnny J's
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Strips$7.50
grilled local chicken breast, ranch dipping sauce
More about TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

