Grilled chicken in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Guys Pizza Co. Medina
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
800 Lafayette Road, Medina
|House w/ Grilled Chicken
|$5.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons. Topped with Grilled Chicken.
|Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, croutons, topped with parmesan. Topped with Grilled Chicken.
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.79
Sliced Grilled Chicken on a bed of artisan lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion and choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.29
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.79
Fresh 6 oz chicken breast lightly marinated in house, charbroiled, dressed up with bold and tangy BBQ sauce, with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about :::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
:::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
1101 W Liberty St, Medina
|Grilled Chicken
|$3.00
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Grilled Chicken Bites
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices. Choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard sauce.