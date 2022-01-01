Mac and cheese in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Foundry Social
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|White Chedder Mac & Cheese
|$2.00
Creamy white cheddar combined with soft tasty shells to create a deceivingly delicious side. We predict it will be gone shortly!
|Mac & Cheese Bowl
|$8.00
Creamy white cheddar combined with soft tasty shells to create a deceivingly delicious meal. We predict it will be gone shortly!
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese
|$13.49
Swiss, American, Feta, Mac-N-Cheese and bacon. That’s right –Mac-n-Cheese on your Grilled Cheese!
|Buffalo Shrimp Mac-N-Cheese
|$11.99
More about The Farmer's Table
The Farmer's Table
320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina
|Mac n cheese
|$4.00
|KIDS MAC N CHEESE
|$8.00
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Kids Mac & Cheese
Served with choice of crispy fries, tater tots or apple slices.
|Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese Bowl
|$12.49
Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper
and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with soft pretzel sticks and one side.
More about TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
985 Boardman Alley, Medina
|Mac N’ Cheese [V]
|$5.00
house made four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta
|Loaded Mac N' Cheese
|$5.00
house made four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, crumbled bacon, green onion
|Mac N' Cheese
|$5.50
house four cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta