Nachos in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve nachos
More about Foundry Social
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|A Sheetload of Nachos
|$13.00
Don't 'sheet' your pants...this is a 'load' of nachos. Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with homemade queso sauce, taco seasoned diced chicken, chopped tomatoes, fresh salsa, black olives, sour cream and green onions!
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Loaded Blue Nachos
|$7.29
House made blue-corn chips smothered with Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos and side of salsa & sour cream
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.50
|Mile High Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.