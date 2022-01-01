Nachos in Medina

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

A Sheetload of Nachos image

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A Sheetload of Nachos$13.00
Don't 'sheet' your pants...this is a 'load' of nachos. Fresh fried tortilla chips layered with homemade queso sauce, taco seasoned diced chicken, chopped tomatoes, fresh salsa, black olives, sour cream and green onions!
More about Foundry Social
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Blue Nachos$7.29
House made blue-corn chips smothered with Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos and side of salsa & sour cream
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$0.50
Mile High Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce, and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Johnny J's
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wonton Nachos [v]$9.50
fried wonton chips, jalapeno cheese sauce, sweet soy glaze, hot sauce, tomato bruschetta, green onion 9.5 [with chicken or pulled pork, add $3]
More about TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

