Pretzels in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve pretzels

Bavarian Pretzel image

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Our fresh baked German pretzel served hot with a medley of mustards and your choice of homemade queso sauce or MAD Brewing beer cheese sauce. Warning - you will be forced to share this!
Johnny J's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels$7.99
American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks [v]$8.50
course white salt, house four cheese sauce
