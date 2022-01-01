Pretzels in Medina
Medina restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Foundry Social
GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Our fresh baked German pretzel served hot with a medley of mustards and your choice of homemade queso sauce or MAD Brewing beer cheese sauce. Warning - you will be forced to share this!
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels
|$7.99
American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.