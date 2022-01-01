Reuben in Medina
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Reuben Sandwich
|$12.99
Tender, locally sourced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye.
|Medina Reuben
|$13.99
Traditional Reuben with a kick from our house made Cole Slaw and some Sriracha!
|Reuben Fries
|$11.79
Locally sourced corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing & caraway seeds–Yum!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Reuben
|$12.99
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.
|Reuben Rolls
|$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.