Reuben in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve reuben

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Sandwich$12.99
Tender, locally sourced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye.
Medina Reuben$13.99
Traditional Reuben with a kick from our house made Cole Slaw and some Sriracha!
Reuben Fries$11.79
Locally sourced corned beef, kraut, thousand island dressing & caraway seeds–Yum!
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
Reuben Rolls image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$12.99
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.
Reuben Rolls$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
More about Johnny J's

