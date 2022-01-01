Salmon in Medina
The Center Cafe | 330-721-0229 | cheftony@mcjvs.edu
1101 W Liberty St, Medina
|Lemongrass Salmon
|$11.00
Seared and braised to order in lemongrass sweet broth with crisp veggies and saffron rice
More about Johnny J's
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny J's
925 N Court St, Medina
|Salmon BLT
|$13.99
Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.