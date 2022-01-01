Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve salmon

The Center Cafe
330-721-0229
cheftony@mcjvs.edu

 

The Center Cafe
330-721-0229
cheftony@mcjvs.edu

1101 W Liberty St, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemongrass Salmon$11.00
Seared and braised to order in lemongrass sweet broth with crisp veggies and saffron rice
More about :::::: The Center Cafe :::::: ::::: 330-721-0229 ::::: cheftony@mcjvs.edu
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny J's

925 N Court St, Medina

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$13.99
Blackened salmon topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon herb mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Johnny J's
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

985 Boardman Alley, Medina

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Norwegian Salmon* [GS*]$21.00
parmesan and herb crust, parmesan risotto, lemon oil drizzle, seasonal vegetable
Salmon$12.50
fresh sliced salmon, cucumber
More about TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

