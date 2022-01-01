Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Medina

Go
Medina restaurants
Toast

Medina restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slider Au Poivre$19.00
Two sliders stuffed with tender steak medallions crusted with a special six pepper blend and topped with caramelized , brandy onions and garlic aioli.
Cheeseburger Slider$8.00
A beautiful beef patty, mildly seasoned and served on a soft slider bun. Topped with yellow American cheese, wonderfully melted. Caution, never stand between a kid and this burger! Served with your choice of pinwheel fries, tater tots, or white cheddar mac & cheese. Also includes a mixed fruit cup.
More about Foundry Social
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beet Sliders$8.99
Sliders are not just for Carnivores- This twist features marinated grilled BEETS served up on a toasted slider bun with shaved red onion and green goddess dressing – Seriously- it can’t be “beet”. Served three to an order
Chicken Sliders$8.49
We combined our Debby’s Chicken Nuggets, House Cole Slaw, Diced Red Onions and Honey Mustard or Hot Asian on slider buns! Served 3 to an order.
More about P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Medina

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pretzels

Map

More near Medina to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Brecksville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston