Sliders in Medina

GRILL
Foundry Social
333 Foundry Street, Medina
|Slider Au Poivre
|$19.00
Two sliders stuffed with tender steak medallions crusted with a special six pepper blend and topped with caramelized , brandy onions and garlic aioli.
|Cheeseburger Slider
|$8.00
A beautiful beef patty, mildly seasoned and served on a soft slider bun. Topped with yellow American cheese, wonderfully melted. Caution, never stand between a kid and this burger! Served with your choice of pinwheel fries, tater tots, or white cheddar mac & cheese. Also includes a mixed fruit cup.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
119 Public Sq, Medina
|Beet Sliders
|$8.99
Sliders are not just for Carnivores- This twist features marinated grilled BEETS served up on a toasted slider bun with shaved red onion and green goddess dressing – Seriously- it can’t be “beet”. Served three to an order
|Chicken Sliders
|$8.49
We combined our Debby’s Chicken Nuggets, House Cole Slaw, Diced Red Onions and Honey Mustard or Hot Asian on slider buns! Served 3 to an order.