Tacos in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL

Foundry Social

333 Foundry Street, Medina

Avg 4.8 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Shrimp Wonton Tacos$13.00
Popcorn shrimp tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce with coleslaw and a ranch drizzle. Served in a fresh fried wonton taco shell.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub

119 Public Sq, Medina

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PJ's Taco Salad$8.99
Served up in a taco shell we have our house made chili over a bed of iceberg lettuce with shredded cheddar and diced red onion. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa.
Tangy Citrus Fish Tacos$13.49
3 soft tacos filled with beer battered pollock, lemon aioli slaw, pepper jack cheese & fried pickled jalapenos.
The Farmer's Table

320 South Court Street, Suite 100, Medina

Avg 4.7 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$12.00
