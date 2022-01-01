Go
Mediterranean Breeze

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • KEBABS • GRILL

406 Washington Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (447 reviews)

Popular Items

One Piece Kofte$3.00
Hummus$8.00
Chicken Shish$22.00
Doner Mix$22.00
L Doner Kebab Plate$14.00
This classic Turkish dish is a mixture of 75/25 beef to lamb, marinated in our special way, cooked on a vertical skewer in front of an open wood fire, then sliced thin and served with your choice of rice or bulgur pilav and grilled seasonal mixed vegetables.
Doner Plate$20.00
Lamb Shish$28.00
Bread$1.50
Sheppard Salad$10.00
Chicken Doner Plate$19.00
Location

406 Washington Ave S

Kent WA

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
