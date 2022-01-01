Go
Mediterranean Cafe

Fast, Fresh & Healthy Mediterranean Cuisine

395 North Lake Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lamb Shawarma Plate$17.95
Lamb Shawarma Wrap$13.95
Spiced Lamb, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, pickels, Zhoug and Tzatziki sauce sprinkled with Feta Cheese abd wrapped in pita bread
Wings
Crispy wings tossed in a Korean BBQ sauce,served with tzatziki and ranch dipping sauces
Buffalo sauce available
Greek Fries$9.99
Baked Yukon potato wedges tossed with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, dill and topped with Feta cheese
Tzatziki dipping sauce
Vegetarian - Vegan without Feta
Allergies
* garlic
* dairy
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.95
Thinly sliced seasoned chicken, cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, cucumber wrapped in pita bread with Tzatziki and Zhoug sauce
Allergies
* dairy
* glutten
Hummus$8.99
Chickpea dip served with Pita bread and olive oil drizzle. Corn chips available as a glutten free option
Vegan
Allergies
* garlic
* sesame
Falafel Wrap$11.95
Chickpea fritters, Cabbage, Tomatoes, red onion, Pickles and Cucumbers wrapped in pita bread with Tahini sauce and Hummus
Vegan
Allergies
* sesame
* garlic
* glutten
Falafel Plate$15.95
Chickpea fritters, Choice of salad, Turmeric rice, Hummus, Pita Bread and Tahini Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$17.95
Thinly sliced seasoned chicken served with Turmeric rice, tabouleh salad, Yogurt sauce and Hummus
Tzatziki Sauce$0.75
Fresh Greek Yogurt, Mint, Dill, Garlic, Cucumber, Lemon Juice, salt & Pepper
Location

395 North Lake Blvd

Tahoe City CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
