Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.
Simple, fresh ingredients arranged to create bold unique flavors, an innovative menu and friendly staff create a truly enjoyable dining experience.

SANDWICHES

3702 Airport Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Rooster$10.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Hot Rooster Sauce
Redneck Shawarma$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
Mixed Grill$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Dixie Chicken$10.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Redneck Gyro$7.99
Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki
Gyro$7.99
Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onsoft toasted Pita Bread
Chicken Philly$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Chicken Funghi$10.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3702 Airport Blvd

Mobile AL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
